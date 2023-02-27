Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Monday that Clarke 's throwing progression will be slowed down after the right-hander experienced lower-body soreness in a bullpen session Sunday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Though Quatraro said Clarke's progression will be slowed a bit, the skipper added that the 29-year-old should be ready to pitch in Cactus League games within a week. Clarke was a solid, if unspectacular, performer for the Royals in 2022, accruing a 4.04 ERA and notching three saves while covering 49 innings out of the bullpen. He projects to fill a middle-innings role during the upcoming campaign.