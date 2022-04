Clarke allowed a hit and struck out two in two scoreless innings during Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Twins.

Clarke began the season with three straight outings of one-third of an inning. He's been allowed to work longer assignments since then, covering two innings in each of his last two appearances. He's at a 1.80 ERA, 0.40 WHIP and 4:0 K:BB through five appearances this season, though he'll likely remain in a multi-inning role going forward.