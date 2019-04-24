Gore will start in right field and bat eighth Wednesday against the Rays.

The Royals will go speed-heavy at the bottom of the order with Billy Hamilton to follow Gore as the No. 9 hitter. Gore is picking up just his fourth start of the season, but he's already collected four steals in six attempts thanks to manager Ned Yost's willingness to frequently use him as a pinch-running specialist.

