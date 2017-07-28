Royals' Terrance Gore: Recalled from Triple-A
Gore was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Friday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Gore makes his return to the Royals after slashing .221/.294/.279 in 158 plate appearances since being promoted to Omaha in mid-May. The 26-year-old will likely return to his role as a pinch runner, as he has 19 stolen bases and has only been caught twice over four seasons with the Royals. Gore's paltry nine major league plate appearances severely limit his value as a fantasy option.
