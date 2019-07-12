Gore was designated for assignment by the Royals on Friday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Gore had only six starts since the start of June and 13 starts all season, so he was DFA'd to make room on the 40-man roster for the promotion of Bubba Starling. Gore had a .275/.362/.353 slash line with 13 stolen bases in 37 games this season, though he totaled only 58 plate appearances.