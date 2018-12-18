Gore signed a major-league contract with the Royals on Tuesday.

Gore is set to rejoin the Royals -- who drafted him back in 2011 -- after finishing off the 2018 campaign with the Cubs. The 27-year-old has primarily served as a pinch runner at the major-league level, as evidenced by the fact that he has more steals (27) than plate appearances (19) across parts of five major-league seasons (63 games). Gore doesn't project as more than a pinch runner or defensive replacement at this point.

