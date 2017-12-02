Royals' Terrance Gore: Returns to Royals on minors deal
Gore signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Friday.
Hours after being non-tendered, Gore put pen to paper, formally agreeing to return to the organization. Gore has one home run in seven minor-league seasons and he rarely gets on base, but he has great speed. Chances are, Gore will at least be up in September again to pinch run.
