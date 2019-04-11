Royals' Terrance Gore: Runs wild in rare start
Gore went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Mariners.
Making his first start of the season and playing left field, Gore hit ninth but was arguably the Royals' most dangerous player, collecting his first extra-base hits in a big-league career that's seen him pigeon-holed as a pinch runner. The 27-year-old's minor-league numbers don't suggest he'll keep it up, though, and with Alex Gordon off to a strong start at the plate, opportunities for Gore to show what he can do at the plate will likely remain limited.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...