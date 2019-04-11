Gore went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Mariners.

Making his first start of the season and playing left field, Gore hit ninth but was arguably the Royals' most dangerous player, collecting his first extra-base hits in a big-league career that's seen him pigeon-holed as a pinch runner. The 27-year-old's minor-league numbers don't suggest he'll keep it up, though, and with Alex Gordon off to a strong start at the plate, opportunities for Gore to show what he can do at the plate will likely remain limited.