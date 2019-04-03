Royals' Terrance Gore: Sits again Wednesday
Gore will sit again in Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Gore made the major-league roster after spring training, but will primarily serve as the last outfield reserve and a late-game pinch runner. The 27-year-old is known primarily for his speed, stealing six bases with only five at bats last year for the Cubs. He should remain primarily in the pinch runner role unless several outfielders go down.
