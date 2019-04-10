Royals' Terrance Gore: Starting Wednesday
Gore is in the lineup Wednesday and will start in left field while batting ninth.
The outfielder will make his first start Wednesday against the Mariners with left-hander Yusei Kikuchi on the mound. Gore, known primarily for his speed, will cover left field for the resting Alex Gordon. In limited action this year, he's 1-for-1 with a steal.
