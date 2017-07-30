Gore will be optioned to Triple-A Omaha when Melky Cabrera joins the team in Baltimore on Monday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

During his three-game cup of coffee in Kansas City, Gore didn't log a plate appearance and was caught stealing in his lone attempt on the base paths. He'll head back to the minors for more seasoning, although he could be back in the majors soon given his game-changing speed off the bench.