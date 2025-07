The Royals selected Hatch's contract from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Hatch will give the Royals' bullpen some length after Rich Hill lasted just four innings in Monday's loss to Atlanta. The righty is also a candidate to start later this week after Hill was removed from the 40-man roster Tuesday. Hatch holds a 4.22 ERA and 78:28 K:BB over 91.2 innings covering 18 starts with Omaha in 2025.