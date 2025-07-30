Hatch is expected to be used in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Angel Zerpa in Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Zerpa will likely be limited to one or two innings before turning the game over to the bullpen, and Hatch represents the freshest arm among Kansas City's relief options. Hatch had been serving as a full-time member of the Triple-A Omaha rotation prior to being called up Tuesday, notching a 4.22 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 78:28 K:BB in 91.2 innings over 18 starts. The right-hander will be available on three days' rest, though he handled a relatively light workload of 2.1 innings in his final start with Omaha on Saturday prior to his promotion.