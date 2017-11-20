Royals' Tim Hill: Added to 40-man roster
Hill was added to the Royals' 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.
The 27-year-old reliever isn't much of a prospect, but the Royals obviously value keeping him in the system. He notched an impressive 75:19 K:BB in 69 innings at Double-A last season, and figures to open the year at Triple-A, likely making his big-league debut sometime in 2018.
