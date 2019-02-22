Hill added a changeup to his repertoire over the offseason, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Hill exclusively used his fastball and slider last season. That combination helped him hold lefties to a .572 OPS, but righties managed a .774 mark against him. A changeup is traditionally a strong weapon against opposite-sided hitters, so the pitch could make Hill a more well-rounded reliever, though it of course remains to be seen how successful the pitch will be and how often the southpaw will use it.

