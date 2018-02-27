Royals' Tim Hill: Competing for roster spot
Hill looks to put together a solid spring training in the hopes of making Kansas City's Opening Day roster, Shawn Moran of the Kansas City Star reports.
Hill is a left-handed submarine pitcher who's yet to make his big-league debut. The 28-year-old is making his way through his first major-league spring training and hopes to replace side-arm pitcher Peter Moylan, who signed with the Braves after the 2017 season. Hill spent last year at Double-A Northwest Arkansas, where he managed to record a 4.17 ERA and 75 strikeouts across 69.0 innings. He tossed a scoreless inning Saturday against the Dodgers, striking out two and failing to give up a base hit in his first spring training appearance.
