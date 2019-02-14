Royals' Tim Hill: Could see some saves
Hill is a candidate to see occasional save opportunities in 2019, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Manager Ned Yost was noncommittal when asked about naming a closer Wednesday, implying he may take a different approach to the ninth inning in 2019. Should Yost decide to use the team's top relievers in more flexible roles, Hill could see occasional save opportunities when the situation calls for a left-handed pitcher. That said, Brad Boxberger and Wily Peralta also represent endgame options for the Royals, and Hill posted a 4.53 ERA and 8.3 K/9 across 45.2 innings last season, so there are likely better options for those looking for a flier.
