Hill pitched a perfect ninth inning Friday to earn the save against the Astros.

Hill was able to induce two groundouts and a flyout in the ninth to notch his first career save, throwing 10 pitches (seven strikes) in the appearance. Hill has been more of a situational pitcher this season, tallying 23.2 innings across 32 games. In that span, he's held lefties to a .219 batting average while righties are hitting .276 against him. The departure of Kelvin Herrera brings Hill some opportunity to close out games for Kansas City, with Brandon Maurer and Kevin McCarthy also in the mix.

