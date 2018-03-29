Royals' Tim Hill: Makes major-league roster
Hill earned a place on the Royals' Opening Day roster, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.
Hill spent a majority of the 2017 season at the Double-A level, posting a 4.17 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with a 75:19 K:BB over 69 innings. The left-hander has yet to toe the rubber in the majors at this point in his career and will likely be utilized in low-leverage situations.
