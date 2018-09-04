Hill recorded the final two outs of the game, allowing no runs on no hits while notching the save Monday against Cleveland.

After Willy Peralta gave up a solo homer, a walk and a single in the ninth frame, Hill came in and induced a double play to end the ballgame. Following his latest outing, Hill has tossed seven straight scoreless outings out of the bullpen. He owns a 4.62 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 37 strikeouts through 39 innings this season.