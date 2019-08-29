Hill (2-0) earned the win over the A's on Wednesday by tossing a perfect inning with two strikeouts.

With the score tied 4-4 in the seventh inning, Hill came in to replace Jakob Junis and retired the side, including back-to-back strikeouts of Marcus Semien and Robbie Grossman. Luckily, the Royals pulled ahead in the bottom of the frame, handing Hill his second win of the season. Through 31 appearances, the southpaw reliever owns a 3.71 ERA and 1.39 WHIP.