Royals' Tim Hill: Posts first save of 2019
Hill recorded the final five outs with one walk and two strikeouts in the eighth and ninth against the Marlins to post his first save of the season in a 7-2 victory Saturday.
Hill came in with two aboard and one out in the eighth and quickly induced a double play. After the Royals added an insurance run in the ninth to increase their lead to five, Ned Yost stuck with Hill for the ninth, where he retired three straight batters after a leadoff walk. It counts as a save because Hill finished the game and the Royals had the tying run on deck in the eighth when he entered. Hill is 2-0 with one save, seven holds and one blown save this season. He also has a 3.86 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 30.1 innings.
