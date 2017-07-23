Royals' Travis Wood: Fails to get out of fifth again
Wood surrendered four runs on seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts over 4.2 innings in Sunday's no-decision against the White Sox.
Wood kept Chicago off the board through four innings, but fell apart completely in the fifth. The southpaw was pulled with two outs and a runner on second, with the bullpen adding an extra run to his line by allowing the inherited runner to score. Wood has failed to pitch a full five innings in any of his three starts this season, so expectations should be tempered when he takes the mound Saturday in Boston.
