Wood surrendered four runs on seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts over 4.2 innings in Sunday's no-decision against the White Sox.

Wood kept Chicago off the board through four innings, but fell apart completely in the fifth. The southpaw was pulled with two outs and a runner on second, with the bullpen adding an extra run to his line by allowing the inherited runner to score. Wood has failed to pitch a full five innings in any of his three starts this season, so expectations should be tempered when he takes the mound Saturday in Boston.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast