Royals' Travis Wood: Knocked around in loss to Detroit
Wood (1-3) gave up six runs on nine hits over 4.1 innings in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Tigers. He struck out just one and didn't issue a walk.
There's certainly such a thing as being around the plate too much, and Wood qualified in this one. He's in the midst of a truly awful campaign, as it's hard to generate any optimism from Wood's 6.81 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 25:19 K:BB. Assuming he hangs around in the rotation -- and there aren't many alternatives available to the Royals -- it'll be worth fantasy owners taking advantage of those hitters who match up against him.
