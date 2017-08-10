Cahill walked five in addition to allowing four hits en route to three runs over just 2.1 innings in Wednesday's start against the Cardinals.

Perhaps the Royals should have marked Cahill's final start with the Padres (four walks and five runs in 3.2 innings) as a warning sign before they traded for him, as he's been a train wreck thus far in his new digs. The veteran righty's yet to complete five innings in any of his three starts with the Royals, giving up 10 runs over 11 frames with a 6:9 K:BB in that span. That's quite a far cry from his early-season work, so it's worth wondering whether a hidden injury might be in play. Either way, it's time to park him on your fantasy bench until he shows signs of a rebound. Assuming he remains on schedule, the 29-year-old's next start will come Monday in Oakland, where he started his career.