Cahill was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with right shoulder impingement syndrome.

Cahill issued five walks and lasted just 2.1 innings in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, and this could help explain his struggles. He'll be eligible to return Aug. 20 -- which would only force him to miss one turn in the rotation -- though it's still unclear if he'll be ready to rejoin the rotation then. In the meantime, Kevin McCarthy was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move, while Jake Junis will likely take Cahill's turn in the rotation for any starts he is forced to miss.