Cahill (4-3) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings during Thursday's win over the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.

Cahill was coming off a disappointing four-inning five earned run start against the Red Sox last time out and again failed to pitch deep into the game for his new club. Following his pedestrian outing Thursday, the 29-year-old has now allowed 12 runs over his last 12.1 innings (3.2 of which were with the Padres) and will carry a 4.13 ERA into his upcoming start against the Cardinals on Tuesday.