Royals' Trevor Cahill: Plays catch Wednesday
Cahill (shoulder) played catch Wednesday, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
This marked the first time Cahill was able to throw since he landed on the disabled list Aug. 10, and he's expected to start ramping things up in the near future. He still needs to work his way through an entire throwing program, so he remains a ways away from returning to the big club. Jake Junis should continue to take Cahill's turn in the rotation while he's on the shelf.
