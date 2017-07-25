Royals' Trevor Cahill: Set for KC debut Saturday
Cahill will make his first start with the Royals on Saturday, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
Should everything stay on schedule, the right-hander will make his first post-trade start against Rick Porcello at Fenway Park. Cahill will not be in uniform Tuesday night yet, so a corresponding move still needs to be made in order to get him on the active roster.
