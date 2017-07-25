Cahill will make his first start with the Royals on Saturday, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

Should everything stay on schedule, the right-hander will make his first post-trade start against Rick Porcello at Fenway Park. Cahill will not be in uniform Tuesday night yet, so a corresponding move still needs to be made in order to get him on the active roster.

