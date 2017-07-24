Cahill was traded to the Royals on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

The right-hander was part of a package with Brandon Maurer and Ryan Buchter that sent Travis Wood, Matt Strahm and Esteury Ruiz to the Padres. Cahill has thrived in his return to the rotation this season, posting a 3.69 ERA and a 72:24 K:BB in 11 starts for San Diego. He'll bolster a rotation that features only two starters with an ERA below 4.00.