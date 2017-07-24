Royals' Trevor Cahill: Shipped to KC
Cahill was traded to the Royals on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.
The right-hander was part of a package with Brandon Maurer and Ryan Buchter that sent Travis Wood, Matt Strahm and Esteury Ruiz to the Padres. Cahill has thrived in his return to the rotation this season, posting a 3.69 ERA and a 72:24 K:BB in 11 starts for San Diego. He'll bolster a rotation that features only two starters with an ERA below 4.00.
More News
-
Padres' Trevor Cahill: Chased early by Giants•
-
Padres' Trevor Cahill: Picks up win Sunday•
-
Padres' Trevor Cahill: Allows three homers in loss to Phillies•
-
Padres' Trevor Cahill: Settles for no-decision in Tuesday's shutout•
-
Padres' Trevor Cahill: Activated ahead of Tuesday's start•
-
Padres' Trevor Cahill: Slated to return Tuesday•
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...