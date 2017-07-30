Cahill lasted just four innings in his Royals debut, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two in Saturday's no-decision against Boston.

Making his first start for an AL team since 2011 (Oakland), Cahill failed to impress in a tough assignment at Fenway Park. Second baseman Eduardo Nunez belted two homers off the right-hander who had given up just six long balls over his first 65 innings this season. Luckily, Cahill's new teammates put together a comeback that let him off the hook. The 29-year-old will look to settle in with his new club before making his first home start at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday against Seattle.