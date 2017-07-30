Royals' Trevor Cahill: Stumbles in Royals debut
Cahill lasted just four innings in his Royals debut, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two in Saturday's no-decision against Boston.
Making his first start for an AL team since 2011 (Oakland), Cahill failed to impress in a tough assignment at Fenway Park. Second baseman Eduardo Nunez belted two homers off the right-hander who had given up just six long balls over his first 65 innings this season. Luckily, Cahill's new teammates put together a comeback that let him off the hook. The 29-year-old will look to settle in with his new club before making his first home start at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday against Seattle.
More News
-
Royals' Trevor Cahill: Set for KC debut Saturday•
-
Royals' Trevor Cahill: Shipped to KC•
-
Padres' Trevor Cahill: Chased early by Giants•
-
Padres' Trevor Cahill: Picks up win Sunday•
-
Padres' Trevor Cahill: Allows three homers in loss to Phillies•
-
Padres' Trevor Cahill: Settles for no-decision in Tuesday's shutout•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...