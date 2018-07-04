Oaks was recalled ahead of Wednesday's start against the Indians.

Oaks will take the mound for his second start, and fourth appearance of the year with the Royals. Across 9.2 innings with the team, he's logged a 7.45 ERA and 2.17 WHIP, though he's fared well at the Triple-A level (2.00 ERA over 13 starts). He will have a tough assignment against the Indians' offense.

More News
Our Latest Stories