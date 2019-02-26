Royals' Trevor Oaks: Could need hip surgery
Oaks has been shut down with a right hip injury and may require surgery, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Oaks will receive a second opinion in early March. If surgery is required, he would be out for at least the first half of the season. The hip issue reportedly affected him last season, leading to a decrease in velocity. It had gone away over the offseason but reappeared early in spring.
