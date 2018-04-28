Oaks (0-1) allowed five runs on 12 hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings in a loss to the White Sox in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Only two of the 12 hits went for extra bases, but that's not much of a silver lining for Oaks in his big-league debut. It was a fairly predictable result, as Oaks was giving up a ton of contact at Triple-A to begin the year, striking out just 11 batters in 23.1 innings with Omaha. As the designated 26th man for the twin bill, he will be headed back down shortly.

