Oaks is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Omaha to start Wednesday's game against the Indians, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Ian Kennedy landed on the disabled list Tuesday with an oblique strain, creating an opening in the Royals rotation for Wednesday. It remains unclear just how long Kennedy is expected to be sidelined, but he will be eligible to return July 10. Oaks has made three appearances for the Royals this season, and allowed five runs on 12 hits over five innings during his lone start back in late April.