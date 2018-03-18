Royals' Trevor Oaks: Optioned to minors
The Royals optioned Oaks to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.
The 24-year-old will occupy a spot in the Omaha rotation after ceding six runs in six innings across four appearances in the Cactus League. Oaks tallied a 3.64 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 84 innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City in the Dodgers organization last season before coming over to the Royals in January as part of the three-team trade that sent Joakim Soria to the White Sox. The right-hander is expected to get a look with the big club later this season and projects as a No. 4 or 5 starter for the Royals over the long haul.
