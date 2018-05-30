Royals' Trevor Oaks: Recalled from Triple-A
Oaks was called up from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
Oaks will join the big-league club after Blaine Boyer (back) was placed on the disabled list. In nine starts at Triple-A, he's posted a 2.50 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 27 strikeouts and 20 walks across 54 innings.
