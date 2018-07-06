Oaks was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

Oaks took the loss in a spot start Wednesday and was expected to return to the minors with Ian Kennedy (oblique) not facing an extended absence. The young right-hander will return to the Storm Chasers, where he has a 2.00 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 76.1 innings this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories