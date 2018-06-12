Oaks was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Oaks was sent back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Justin Grimm, who was returned from the disabled list in a corresponding roster move. The 25-year-old made two appearances during his most recent big-league stint, allowing three runs while striking out four across 4.2 innings of relief. He'll likely rejoin the Storm Chasers' starting rotation.

