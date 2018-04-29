Oaks was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.

As expected, Oaks will head back to the minors after making a spot start in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader as the designated 26th man. He was knocked around for five runs on 12 hits across five innings in a loss to the White Sox. Oaks will now rejoin the Storm Chasers' rotation.

