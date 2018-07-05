Oaks (0-2) allowed three runs on two hits and four walks with two strikeouts through just four innings in a loss Wednesday against Cleveland.

Oaks just couldn't find the strike zone, and it cost him as two of the three runs to score against him originally reached via a walk. Additionally, both hits Oaks gave up went for extra bases. Ian Kennedy (oblique) is likely to make his return just in time for his next turn through the rotation Tuesday against the Twins, so Oaks's stay in the rotation -- and the majors -- could be brief.