Oaks underwent hip surgery Thursday and hopes to resume baseball activities in four months, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The procedure ended up being more extensive than originally expected, and while that timeline would allow him to return during the season, hip injuries are often pretty tough to bounce back from quickly. Oaks was likely ticketed for the Triple-A rotation, and will head there once he completes a rehab assignment later this summer.

