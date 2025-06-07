The Royals selected Richards' contract from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.

Richards signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on May 9 after being released by the Cubs three days prior. The 32-year-old right-hander struggled with Triple-A Iowa, but he's been better out of the bullpen for Omaha, where he has a 1.69 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, two saves and an 11:5 K:BB across 10.2 innings. Richards will take the spot on the Royals' 26-man roster vacated by Jonathan Bowlan, who was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.