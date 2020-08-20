Rosenthal picked up the save in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Reds by recording the final out of the game via strikeout.

Brad Keller nearly went the distance, but after Keller put a couple runners on in the seventh, manager Mike Matheny turned to his closer. Rosenthal shut the door and is now 6-for-6 in save chances with a 0.87 ERA to begin the season. The veteran was DFA'd by the Tigers last year and then was not promoted to the Yankees' expanded September roster, but the Royals had faith and that faith has been rewarded so far.