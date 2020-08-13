Rosenthal issued three walks in the ninth inning against the Reds on Wednesday but escaped with his fourth save of the season.

Rosenthal tried his hardest to give this one away, but the Reds let him off the hook. Cincinnati bunted into a forceout after a leadoff walk, and after two more walks, Christian Colon grounded into a double play. It was a far cry in terms of performance from Rosenthal's first eight appearances, but he got the job done regardless and is now 4-for-4 in save situations this season.