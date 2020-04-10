Royals' Trevor Rosenthal: Impressed Royals brass
Rosenthal separated himself as one of the team's best relievers in camp, according to general manager Dayton Moore, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Rosenthal and Greg Holland represented a couple former closers on minor-league deals with camp invites, and Moore notes that Rosenthal separated himself, which is why he was added to the 40-man roster while Holland has not yet been added. He gave up just three hits while issuing zero walks and striking out nine in five innings this spring. It's a very small sample, but those eye-popping numbers and Moore's glowing praise of the former closer make him one to watch if Ian Kennedy falters at all in the ninth inning.
