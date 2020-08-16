Rosenthal recorded his fifth save of the season Saturday, walking one and striking out three in a scoreless seventh inning during the second game of a doubleheader against the Twins.

With his fastball topping out at 99.6 mph, Rosenthal seems all the way back to the form he had with the Cards before his 2017 Tommy John surgery. The 30-year-old right-hander has converted all five of his save chances this year, and he has a 0.90 ERA and 13:4 K:BB through 10 innings.