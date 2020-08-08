Rosenthal struck out two in a perfect ninth inning against the Twins on Friday en route to his second save of the season.

Called upon to protect a one-run lead, Rosenthal retired Marwin Gonzalez, Mitch Garver and Nelson Cruz, fanning Cruz on a 97.9-mph fastball. Rosenthal had a 13.50 ERA between Washington and Detroit last season, but he impressed as a non-roster invitee to spring training to earn a roster spot. While Greg Holland got the Royals' first save, manager Mike Matheny seems to have a certain comfort level with Rosenthal in the ninth after their time together in St. Louis.