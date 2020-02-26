Royals' Trevor Rosenthal: Picks up calf issue
Rosenthal didn't pitch Tuesday due to a calf injury, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Rosenthal apparently wanted to pitch anyway, but it was an unnecessary risk so early in spring training. The veteran right-hander figures to take it easy for a day or two before retaking the mound.
