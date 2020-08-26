Rosenthal worked around a hit in a scoreless ninth inning against the Cardinals on Tuesday en route to his seventh save of the season. He struck out two batters.

Rosenthal was back where it all started for him in Kansas City, and he made things very interesting by allowing a one-out triple and then plunking Kolten Wong. However, Rosenthal buckled down and retired Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt to shut the door. He now has a 1.46 ERA and it sounds like Rosenthal is one of the more likely relievers to be traded by this year's deadline, with Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reporting that "many" people around baseball expect him to be moved.